Monday January 30th 2017 01:12 PM
AFTER DUSTING OF SNOW MONDAY, NEXT CHANCE IS THIS WEEKEND

Cape May County saw a dusting of snow on Monday morning, but no schools were delayed as a result. The next chance for a snow day will be this weekend. There is a chance a storm could hit around Sunday. The forecast is still too early to tell for sure. Low temperatures will certainly be cold enough based on the current forecast of the National Weather Service of 24 degrees during Saturday night into Sunday morning.

