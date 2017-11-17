ACCIDENT INVOLVING THREE SCHOOL BUSES IN MIDDLE TWP, NO INJURIES

A motor vehicle accident that involved three school buses in Middle Township Friday morning resulted in no injuries. Authorities say a licensed juvenile drove a vehicle into the rear of a school bus, which forced a collision with two other buses. All of the buses were not occupied, and there were no reported injuries at the scene.
