AC POLICE WARN ABOUT BAD BATCH OF HEROIN

A bad batch of heroin is making the rounds and has been responsible for at least two fatal overdoses. Atlantic City Police warned of the dangers on Thursday of the heroin bags stamped “King of Death.” Authorities responded to six overdoses in a six hour period on Wednesday with two being fatal. Four other individuals were revived after being given Narcan. Police note that any batch of heroin can be deadly, but this batch in particular has been deadly recently.

