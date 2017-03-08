AC POLICE SEEK HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECT RELATED TO CAR BURGLARIES

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male in reference to several car burglaries. The suspect appears to be a black male in his late twenties or early thirties wearing a black puffy jacket with a black and white stripped hat. The suspect was driving the vehicle in the photograph which appears to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee. If you know the identity of this male, please call the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. This case is being investigated by Detectives Neil Kane and Dave Shapiro. You can also anonymously text to tip411 (847411).
Top News
