AC POLICE NAB TWO ON DRUG CHARGES

Two men were arrested on drug possession in Atlantic City. Police there say they took Jonathan Devonish and Isiah Pettis, both of Atlantic City, into custody. Police recovered 140 bags of heroin, along with cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale from the pipe. Detectives received information regarding the distribution of narcotics in the 2000 block of Magellan Avenue. Detectives set up surveillance at the residence and Jonathan Devonish was observed leaving the home and meeting with an individual. Pettis was found inside of the home and was also taken into custody at that time. The arrest took place on Wednesday.

