Wednesday March 1st 2017 10:43 AM
AC MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

By on Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

An Atlantic City man plead guilty in relation to an internet pornography investigation. Sherman Miller plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child relating to the Jan. 2016 investigation. Pursuant to the agreement, Miller will serve 12 years in a New Jersey State prison and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

