AC MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

An Atlantic City man plead guilty in relation to an internet pornography investigation. Sherman Miller plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child relating to the Jan. 2016 investigation. Pursuant to the agreement, Miller will serve 12 years in a New Jersey State prison and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.
