Top News
98.7 The Coast
Thursday March 2nd 2017 11:00 AM
You are at:»»»AC MAN ANNOUNCES GUBERNATORIAL RUN

AC MAN ANNOUNCES GUBERNATORIAL RUN

0
By on Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

An Atlantic City man announced his intentions to run for governor this week. Hirsh Vardan Singh announced he is planning to run as a Republican for the nomination. Hirsh earned an engineering degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and is a businessman. He said one of his main concerns is property taxes, lack of well-paying manufacturing jobs, and education.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


2 + = three