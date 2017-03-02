AC MAN ANNOUNCES GUBERNATORIAL RUN

An Atlantic City man announced his intentions to run for governor this week. Hirsh Vardan Singh announced he is planning to run as a Republican for the nomination. Hirsh earned an engineering degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and is a businessman. He said one of his main concerns is property taxes, lack of well-paying manufacturing jobs, and education.
Top News
