Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday March 13th 2017 06:44 PM
You are at:»»83 YEAR OLD WOMAN STRUCK, KILLED BY BUS IN VINELAND

83 YEAR OLD WOMAN STRUCK, KILLED BY BUS IN VINELAND

0
By on Local News, Vineland

An 83 year old woman who was headed to the Philadelphia Flower Show was struck and killed by a bus Monday morning.  Vineland Police say the woman was struck by a chartered bus and wound up being pinned under the front wheel near the entrance door to the bus.  The bus driver had complained about a mechanical issue involving the bus before he accidentally struck the victim.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


nine × = 63