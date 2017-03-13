An 83 year old woman who was headed to the Philadelphia Flower Show was struck and killed by a bus Monday morning. Vineland Police say the woman was struck by a chartered bus and wound up being pinned under the front wheel near the entrance door to the bus. The bus driver had complained about a mechanical issue involving the bus before he accidentally struck the victim.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR POSITION
- AVALON LIBRARY CANCELS TWO EVENTS, TRASH COLLECTION DELAYED BY ONE DAY
- 83 YEAR OLD WOMAN STRUCK, KILLED BY BUS IN VINELAND
- NEW JERSEY TRANSIT BUS SERVICE SUSPENDED FOR TUESDAY
- STURDY SAVINGS BANK CLOSING A NUMBER OF BRANCHES DUE TO FLOODING CONCERNS
- CHRISTIE DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR TUESDAY
- MAJOR DRUG BUST ANNOUNCED BY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE
- ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC PREPARING FOR THE STORM
- CAPE MAY COUNTY ANNOUNCES CHANGES DUE TO WEATHER ON TUESDAY
- SPORTS: DUST OFF YOUR NICK FOLES JERSEY, HE’S BACK IN PHILLY