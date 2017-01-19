Top News
6:20PM UPDATE: 31,000 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER IN SOUTHERN CAPE

By on Cape May County, Local News

A huge power outage in southern Cape May County continues Tuesday evening.  Atlantic City Electric’s outage map shows 31,000 customers without power due to downed trees, downed power lines, and other issues resulting from the Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm.  The map does not indicate a time when the power can be expected to come back on.  Local police departments report all sorts of power-related issues, including traffic signals that have been darkened.

  1. Annie Scoyy on

    Pass out some candles this crazy ,I bet Christy got power, us the people who live her keep this island going all winter long why treat ur mony maken people like torist. Somebody needs to tell the truth of how resident,home owener really feel about this island.

