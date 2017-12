41 YEARS AND COUNTING: LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE HELP KIDS’ CHRISTMAS

For the 41st year, Lower Township Police are helping local kids to have a better Christmas. Police are actively seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys or cash to buy items for kids. The biggest need is for the age group from 10 to 14 years old of age. Police are accepting donations, along with Lucky Bones Restaurant, Crest Savings Bank’s North Cape May Location, Uncle Bills in North Cape May, Lower Township Town Hall, and the Maud Abrams Elementary School.

