A 38 year old man from Wildwood Crest has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle last week. Crest Police say Keith Baybo was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and other offenses. The vehicle allegedly stolen by Baybo was involved in a hit and run accident in Pennsylvania.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- DEFENSE RESTS IN MENENDEZ CORRUPTION TRIAL
- MORE INFORMATION COMING ON HORRIFIC PARKWAY ACCIDENT
- ELISANO JOINS DENNIS TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
- AVALON ATTAINS RECERTIFICATION IN SUSTAINABLE JERSEY PROGRAM
- BAT BOXES ARE INSTALLED AT TOLL PLAZAS ON AC EXPRESSWAY
- CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK AND ZOO RECEIVES ACCREDITATION UNTIL 2022
- 38 YEAR OLD WILDWOOD CREST MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING A CAR
- QUINNIPIAC POLL: MURPHY LEADS GUADAGNO BY 20 POINTS
- SPORTS: PHILLIES HIRE GABE KAPLER AS NEW MANAGER
- MAN BUSTED FOR LAST WEEK’S BANK ROBBERY IN MAYS LANDING