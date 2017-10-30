38 YEAR OLD WILDWOOD CREST MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING A CAR

Top News
A 38 year old man from Wildwood Crest has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle last week.  Crest Police say Keith Baybo was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and other offenses.  The vehicle allegedly stolen by Baybo was involved in a hit and run accident in Pennsylvania.

