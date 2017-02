34TH ST BRIDGE IN OCEAN CITY TO CLOSE OVERNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT

All lanes of the 34th Street Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, through 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to allow work crews to pour the remaining hydro-demolition spans in the current stage. Please seek alternative routes during this time period. The road will reopen in an alternating, single-lane traffic pattern at 5 a.m. Feb. 24. The work is part of a two-year project to redeck the bridge.

