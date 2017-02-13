23RD ANNIVERSARY OF OFFICER DOUGLASS DEATH TO BE REMEMBERED IN LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lower Township Police will mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of Officer David C. Douglass Dr. on Feb. 18 who was killed in the line of duty, after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who had just burglarized a home and then set it on fire. Officer Douglass was dispatched to a suspicious person call in the area of North Cape May. As he pursued a burglary suspect on foot, the suspect turned and shot him. Officer Douglass was able to return fire, striking the suspect in the hand and was able to make it back to his patrol car to call for assistance, but did not survive the attack.

