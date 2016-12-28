Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday December 28th 2016 05:24 PM
You are at:»»»22 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MILLVILLE KILLER

22 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MILLVILLE KILLER

0
By on Cumberland County, Local News

It’s 22 years in the slammer for a 23 year old Millville man who killed another man in 2014.  Errick Young received his prison term on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 29 year old Benjamin Broughton.  The two men argued about a child custody issue; that argument ended when Young shot Broughton in the face.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


× 9 = twenty seven