22 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MILLVILLE KILLER

It’s 22 years in the slammer for a 23 year old Millville man who killed another man in 2014. Errick Young received his prison term on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 29 year old Benjamin Broughton. The two men argued about a child custody issue; that argument ended when Young shot Broughton in the face.
