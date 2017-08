Tails of Hope, a non-profit, volunteer run, no-kill animal rescue group based in Monmouth County, will hold it’s 2nd Annual Beach BBQ Bash at The Anchor’s Bend in Convention Hall in Asbury Park on Sunday, October 1st from 2:00pm-6:00pm. There will be food, music, drink specials, a huge gift basket auction, a 50/50 and much more! Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. This includes food and soft drinks. 100% of the proceeds go to the cats and dogs of Tails of Hope.

Share this: